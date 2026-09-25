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Recovery is possible
Victor, Dean, Jacqueline and Mary

Recovery is possible

James Roulston MooneySeptember 25, 2026 12:01 pm

THE St Dominic’s Community was reminded that “recovery is possible” on Saturday as a fun day was held at the nearby church grounds, with food and games for all.

Families turned out in force on the grounds of St Dominic’s Church in Tallaght with timeless games such as egg and spoon races, face painting, balloon art, ice cream and more to enjoy as awareness was raised for recovery month.

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