Recovery is possible
THE St Dominic’s Community was reminded that “recovery is possible” on Saturday as a fun day was held at the nearby church grounds, with food and games for all.
Families turned out in force on the grounds of St Dominic’s Church in Tallaght with timeless games such as egg and spoon races, face painting, balloon art, ice cream and more to enjoy as awareness was raised for recovery month.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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