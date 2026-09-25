Uisce Éireann to carry out ‘Critical and Complex’ overnight works for 50,000 customers

Uisce Éireann will carry out critical and “complex” overnight works on Friday night through to Saturday morning to cater to over 50,000 people in Ballyfermot, Walkinstown, Kilmainham, Inchicore, and surrounding communities.

The national water utility has identified several damaged pipelines that require a valve installation in order to carry out an uninterrupted repair at a later stage, and the works will help protect drinking water supplies for the local community.

The repair has been scheduled overnight on Friday to Saturday morning when water demand is typically at its lowest to minimise disruption.

Full water supply is expected to return throughout the day on Saturday, 26 September.

Completing the works overnight is expected to help reduce the impact on homes, businesses and healthcare facilities.

Uisce Éireann Water Network Operational Manager Keith Conmy, commented that the works are “essential” to ensure water supplies remain intact for these communities.

Mr Conmy said: “These works are essential to help protect drinking water supplies for thousands of customers across Dublin.

“While we recognise that any interruption to water supply is inconvenient, carrying out these works now will help reduce the risk of a major burst and a much more significant unplanned disruption in the future.”

Carrying out the works in a planned and controlled manner will significantly reduce the likelihood of a sudden burst and the widespread disruption that could follow.

It is noted that those on higher ground or at the end of the network may experience lower pressure or intermittent supply for a number of hours while the network refills.

As supplies return to normal, customers may experience temporary discolouration. The national water utility noted that this can happen after repairs on the network and is usually resolved by running the cold kitchen tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

The Water Network Operational Manager noted that extensive preparations have been carried out ahead of the “complex repair.”

“Our teams have been preparing extensively for this complex repair. We’ll be working throughout the night to complete the works safely and restore supplies as quickly as possible.

“We are engaging directly with vulnerable customers and key local stakeholders to help them prepare, and we sincerely thank the communities for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out.”

For more information, customers can refer to the Uisce Éireann website, avail of a free text service and the customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

Updates on this specific work can be found on the Uisce Éireann Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: DCC00121268.