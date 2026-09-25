Household Recycling Day at County hall this Saturday

A recycling day where households can toss mattresses, hazardous liquid waste, electrical waste and electronic equipment for free is taking place this Saturday from 10am to 1pm at County Hall car park.

The initiative this weekend in Tallaght is a partnership between the local authority and Recycle IT and only household waste will be accepted, with no commercial or industrial waste to be recycled.

A number of hazardous liquids from households will be accepted on the day, alongside the mattress and electrical waste.

These include: herbicides or pesticides, aerosols, waste engine oils, antifreeze or coolants, adhesives or glues, waste paints, paint thinners, white spirit, creosotes, cooking oil and cleaning agents like detergents or bleaches.

Vehicular access to the event is only available through the entrance on Belgard Square North.

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