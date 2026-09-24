M50 road traffic collision ‘gardai acted appropriately’
POLICE ombudsman office Fiosrú has stated that their investigation into the road traffic collision on the M50 southbound in Firhouse in August is still ongoing.
This comes after findings of the investigation into the fatal collision on the M9 in Kildare on Sunday, August 16 found that “gardaí acted appropriately.”
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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