Music, theatre and workshops lined up for FORUM at Rua Red

RUA RED, in partnership with the SDCC Arts Office, is “delighted” to present FORUM, an intercultural arts festival between September 25 and 26, 2026 according to Subhashini Goda.

This festival consists of two days of lively multidisciplinary arts events, from panel discussions to workshops, visual arts and circus for children, and dance and music performances, showcasing the cultural vibrancy of South Dublin County.

The events are open to everyone, and admission is free, but booking on Eventbrite is required, and details can be found on the Rua Red website.

The two-day programme is a “jam-packed” schedule of talks, workshops, and performances.

Over the past year, the South Dublin County Intercultural Artists’ Network has been connecting and networking artists from different artistic disciplines in the county, making space for interaction and creating new opportunities to make work.

FORUM is a “landmark” occasion that celebrates these diverse artistic voices.

Saturday’s activities round off in an evening showcase of multidisciplinary arts, from music to theatre.

It aims to be an “exciting” evening of music, dance, and theatre as they bring together some of the “best talent” in the county and special guest DJ BLKCNVS, providing a DJ session.

The South Dublin Intercultural Artists’ Network is an initiative of the South Dublin County Council Arts Office and is hosted and developed by Rua Red.

They hope that the festival opens up more avenues to celebrate the artists in South Dublin County and encourages artists to network, collaborate, and interact with one another and with them through the network.

The Intercultural Artists’ Network thanks the SDCC Arts Office, the Rua Red Team, and IMMA’s Melissa Ndakengerwa for their commitment and support.

Following this, the initiative will continue its monthly meetups, with exciting opportunities for collaboration, residences, and much more; “if you are an artist living or working in South Dublin County, you are welcome to join.”

Check out RUARED for more details.