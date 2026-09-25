New crowd management system in operation at Tallaght Stadium

The new system will make it much safer for pedestrians at Tallaght Stadium

A NEW “innovative” pedestrian intelligent crowd management system has come into operation at Tallaght Stadium, which promises to support safer and more efficient movement of people during major events.

The system automatically adjusts traffic signal timings to respond to crowd movement during event dispersals by monitoring pedestrian activity in real time.

Pedestrian green signals are triggered when required by detecting pedestrian density and movement patterns, allowing an extended amount of time for pedestrians to cross the road.

This accommodates increased demand during events and, once pedestrian volumes have reduced, the lights will return to normal traffic operation.

The technology not only improves the management of large crowds leaving the stadium and enhances safety for pedestrians using nearby crossings but also reduces reliance on manual traffic control measures while improving the overall management of pedestrian movements in the area.

By responding dynamically to changing conditions, the system helps to reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles during peak periods and supports a more efficient dispersal of crowds following events.

The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) based technology does not use cameras, as the solution is designed with privacy in mind and does not collect personal data, ensuring a GDPR compliant approach to crowd monitoring and traffic management.

According to the SDDC Chief Executive’s Report, the introduction of the system “represents an innovative use of technology to improve safety, accessibility and movement around one of the region’s busiest event venues and we will continually monitor this innovative system.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme