Guide price of €3.5 million for site on Greenhills Road

An artists impression of the development on Greenhills Road

A NEW site, located at the junction of Broomhill Road and Greenhills Road, has been placed on the market by agent Savills, at a guide price of €3.5m.

In February 2025, planning permission was granted by An Comisiúin Pleanála for the 0.46-hectare site following an application from the current owner, the Atlantico Partnership.

This planning permission allows for the development of 75 apartments and duplexes, and duplex units across three blocks ranging in height from five to six storeys.

Of these 75 apartments, the scheme will comprise 37 one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units.

At ground-floor level, 609sqm of commercial space is available, along with 33 surface car-parking spaces and 190 bicycle-parking spaces.

Under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, the subject site is zoned REGEN and sits within the wider City Edge regeneration area.

The site is well-connected by public transport, sitting within walking distance of the Tallaght Red-Line Luas stop and several Dublin Bus routes also serving the site.

Sitting near the M50 motorway, as well as the Square Shopping Centre, Belgard Retail Park, TUD’s Tallaght campus and Tallaght University Hospital, the site is a prime location for a new residential development and offers an exciting opportunity for developers.