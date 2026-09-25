Rapper J.D.C.C. launches record label alongside debut album

Tallaght musician Joseph Collins, who performs as J.D.C.C., has launched Gaelglóir Records while preparing to release music from his debut album, Joy Doesn't Come Cheap Photo Credit: Conor Graham

“I’LL not say too much more about it other than this: in the words of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the best is yet to come!”

This is what up-and-coming Tallaght rapper J.D.C.C. (real name Joseph Collins) had teased us with in advance of his latest single ‘Amazin’, the second single from his debut album ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’, released on Monday, August 10, 2026.

‘Amazin’ is a heartfelt song written as a tribute to J.D.C.C.’s grandmother: “My granny is an incredible person. She’s someone whose company alone makes even the darkest days that little bit brighter.”

In regard to the difference in production, he explains that he had spent months stewing over his ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’ as it was always supposed to be the debut single.

Meanwhile, he felt no pressure writing ‘Amazin’, as the lyrics came “straight from the heart” and it also gave him a “wonderful” opportunity to reminisce on his childhood and fond memories of his granny.

The Echo has sat down with Joseph to discuss the founding of his new record label, Gaelgloir Records; ‘Amazin’ is available to listen to on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

For more information, visit gaelgloirrecords or their social media pages at Facebook, Instagram, X, or TikTok through @gaelgloirrecords.

First off, congratulations on being the founder of Ireland’s newest indie record label! How did the idea to found a new record label come to fruition?

Thanks very much.

The idea came to me when I was investigating how to release music, and I saw the distributor had given an option to include a custom record label name on my releases.

That sparked an idea in my head to create a label of my own.

The name has two meanings: ‘Gaelic Glory’ and ‘Gaelic Voices’. Our motto is ‘It’s better to dream with your eyes open than closed’, and I’ve lived by these words throughout the process.

I feel the sky is the limit for my dreams, and I want to make my dreams of a career in music come true.

Gaelglóir’s current aim is to find talent that would not otherwise have a chance to create music and give them an opportunity to release it.

Since you have committed yourself to founding Gaelglóir Records, what kind of work has been involved in making it happen?

Since I had the idea, I’ve had to design a logo, set up and maintain multiple social media pages, build and publish a website for the label and try my best through these media to spread the word.

I’ve also set up a makeshift recording studio in my bedroom, so I had to research what kind of equipment I needed.

It made more sense in the long run to invest in my own recording system, as it seemed a lot more practical because it meant that if I had an idea, I could record a demo straight away, as opposed to having to book a recording studio session.

My next goal is to purchase a soundproof log cabin where I can work on my music.

The whole experience so far has very much been one of learning on the job.

I’ve learnt a lot throughout the process, particularly about distribution of music as well as creating content that keeps the viewer engaged and invested in the journey we’re on.

The music scene in Ireland today is a very diverse place, and I’ve found it can be quite difficult for a newcomer to the industry to get their name out there, but we’re going to do all we can to make an imprint.

What has been your favourite part of working on this project so far and why?

There’s so much about this project that I’ve loved. Songwriting was what started the whole process; I used to write songs on the Luas on the way to college every day.

The album is something I’ve been working towards behind closed doors for about eighteen months, and I find songwriting great for decompressing after a long day as well as a coping mechanism for when things go wrong.

It’s one of the most rewarding parts of this journey writing what I feel and turning it into something that a potential listener will enjoy and hopefully relate to.

The recording process of the songs is another part of the project I’ve loved.

No one prepares you for the first time you put the headphones on and hear your own voice echoing through them.

It’s a strange experience and yet so vitally important to the process.

As much as it can be frustrating to mess up lyrics while recording, it’s still a fun experience. It feels like the culmination of all the hard work put into creating the song.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you have encountered so far, and how have you navigated them?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced since the beginning of the project has been rewriting lyrics.

Often I don’t return to my songs after the original writing session, and it can be hard to return to the frame of mind I was in at that time.

However, when I have a song that I truly love, such as ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’, it inspires me to press on through the difficult times.

The original version of the song was written over six months ago, and it’s completely different to the finished project that’s available to stream now.

Another massive challenge I have faced is juggling doing all I need to pursue my music with my professional and personal lives.

It can be difficult to concentrate on getting work done when you’ve come in from a long day at your day job.

I’m also still in college, so juggling assignments and exam prep with it is extremely testing at times.

Trying to make sure you have everything you need to have done boxed off before meeting friends and family in whatever free time you have left is also something that leaves me very tired.

I’m about to start my final year in college, and I know how challenging it’s going to be to work on my music with all the pressures that that will entail.

Who would you like to thank for making this possible?

First and foremost, I’d like to thank my parents.

From the very beginning of this journey up to now, they have encouraged me to do this and advised me on so many different aspects of the music I write.

I’d also like to thank my big brother Ciarán, who has always made the time to give me feedback on music or keep my head level no matter how much our schedules conflicted.

I want to thank my Granny Doreen for all of her love and support.

She is an incredibly special person, and just being in her company made my worries feel so much smaller.

I want to thank my extended family, who are second to none for their love and support, particularly my cousin Conor.

I’ve also got a good circle of friends who keep me grounded and are always supporting me throughout the process, particularly David and Sean, who I’ve been sending my lyrics to now for a year and a half.