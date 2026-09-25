Search
No injuries after firearm discharged on Ballyfermot Road

No injuries after firearm discharged on Ballyfermot Road

James Roulston MooneySeptember 25, 2026 1:50 pm

No injuries were reported after a firearm was discharged on Ballyfermot Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A technical examination was conducted by gardaí at the site of the incident that took place at around 2:30am.

Gardaí were present at the scene in the morning, which lies on the stretch of the road between The 79 Inn and Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre.

Investigations are ongoing.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí attended the scene following the reported discharge of a firearm on Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10 on Friday 25th September 2026 after 2:30am.

“No injuries were reported. A technical examination has been conducted. Investigations are ongoing.”

Read More


Childcare services launch Strategic plan

Ballyfermot

LORD Mayor Darryl Barron visited the Cherry Orchard Community Childcare Services to launch its Strategic Plan, following an extensive period of consultation...

Uisce Éireann to carry out ‘Critical and Complex’ overnight works for 50,000 customers

Latest

Uisce Éireann will carry out critical and “complex” overnight works on Friday night through to Saturday morning to cater to over 50,000...

Outpatients visits at Tallaght Hospital increased to 302,005

News

TALLAGHT University Hospital (TUH) published its 2025 Annual Report on Thursday and detailed increases in outpatient visits and emergency department attendances as...

Guide price of €3.5 million for site on Greenhills Road

News

A NEW site, located at the junction of Broomhill Road and Greenhills Road, has been placed on the market by agent Savills,...

Household Recycling Day at County hall this Saturday

Latest

A recycling day where households can toss mattresses, hazardous liquid waste, electrical waste and electronic equipment for free is taking place this...

Navi in Fonthill secures major French investment

Business

FONTHILL-based pharmacy services firm Navi Group is set to become majority-owned by a French group in a deal that will see their...

Henkel trio celebrate decades in Tallaght

Business

THIS year, Henkel celebrated 150 years in business and Loctite reached 60, and three workers in the Tallaght facility have spent more...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST