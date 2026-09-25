No injuries after firearm discharged on Ballyfermot Road

No injuries were reported after a firearm was discharged on Ballyfermot Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A technical examination was conducted by gardaí at the site of the incident that took place at around 2:30am.

Gardaí were present at the scene in the morning, which lies on the stretch of the road between The 79 Inn and Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre.

Investigations are ongoing.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí attended the scene following the reported discharge of a firearm on Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10 on Friday 25th September 2026 after 2:30am.

“No injuries were reported. A technical examination has been conducted. Investigations are ongoing.”