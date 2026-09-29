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Request to bring in protocol to support victims

Request to bring in protocol to support victims

Grace HarteSeptember 29, 2026 9:56 am

LOCAL authorities have been requested to implement a new protocol to support victims and survivors of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in accessing social housing services.

The protocol allows eligible applicants seeking safety from DSGBV to transfer waiting time accrued on a housing list in one local authority area to another when relocation is necessary.

The protocol has been developed jointly by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the local authority sector for applicants who are already qualified for social housing support, following a commitment set out in the Delivering Homes, Building Communities, national housing plan.

The protocol aims to remove barriers that may prevent individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse from accessing housing supports in a new area while retaining recognition of time already spent awaiting social housing.

Applicants must continue to meet the relevant social housing eligibility criteria of the receiving local authority and provide appropriate evidence of their circumstances under the protocol.

To ensure applications can be assessed efficiently while maintaining appropriate safeguards and administrative oversight, information-sharing arrangements take place between local authorities during the application process.

By facilitating mobility between local authority areas and recognising previously accrued waiting time, the protocol helps ensure that those seeking safety can access housing services without experiencing additional disadvantage.

According to the SDCC’s Chief Executive’s Report, the initiative “reflects the ongoing commitment of local authorities and Government to supporting vulnerable households and ensuring that housing services play a positive role in protecting individuals and families affected by domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.”

The introduction of this protocol represents a significant enhancement of housing supports for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme 

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