Rathcoole and Baldonnell firms selected for Enterprise Ireland start-up programme

BUSINESSES from Baldonnell and Rathcoole have been selected by Enterprise Ireland to participate in the latest Prep4Seed Programme.

Business and management consultants Alfaeye of Baldonnell Business Park and hair and beauty product company Timeless Beauty of Croftwell Square, Rathcoole have been chosen to take part in the accelerator programme.

The 12-week investor-readiness focused programme is delivered nationally in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland by the Irish BICs (Business Innovation Centres): AxisBIC, Furthr, Propelor BIC and WestBIC.

18 different “high-growth start-ups” from all over the country have been selected by Enterprise Ireland to participate in this instalment of the programme.

Head of Startups at Enterprise Ireland, Conor O’Donovan said: “Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting ambitious start-ups to scale and compete internationally.

“Prep4Seed equips founders with the tools and investor-readiness support they need to take that next step, and we look forward to seeing this latest cohort progress through the programme and beyond.”

Prep4Seed combines five specialist masterclasses delivered by the Irish BICs with six tailored one-to-one sessions with experienced BIC consultants.

The one-to-one sessions allow each company to apply the learning from the masterclasses directly to its own business, with bespoke support focused on its individual growth and investment journey.

Participants will also undertake intensive investor-pitch preparation with the programme culminating in an Investor Pitch Day at Enterprise Ireland’s Eastpoint office, Dublin on Wednesday, November 18.