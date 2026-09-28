Monsignor John left a legacy of commitment in the parish

MONSIGNOR John Deasy left a legacy of commitment and dedication in Springfield and Crumlin that made him “loved” as people paid tribute following his passing at the age of 90 on Friday.

The Very Reverend Monsignor John Deasy passed away after a short illness, two years after he stepped away from his work in the church, and 53 years after he was first ordained.

Msgr Deasy worked in several parishes over the decades across Crumlin and Tallaght, including St Bernadette’s, St Mark’s and St also worked as a teacher in schools across the county.

The incumbent Parish Priest of St Agnes Parish, Father Tony O’Shaughnessy noted that John “had a tremendous interest in the parish” as well as helping to develop local schools.

Fr O’Shaughnessy said: “During his time as a parish priest, he was very committed and dedicated, and had a tremendous interest in the parish, in the parishioners and particularly in the schools.

“He spent some time as a schools adviser in the 60s and 70s. He was always very interested in education, and as chairperson and chaplain, he gave his all in terms of working for the good of “Likewise, in his parish commitments, Fr John worked full-time, great devotion to the parish, very loved by everybody and appreciated by all.”

His commitment was so great that he worked alongside Fr O’Shaughnessy when he became the parish priest in 2019 until he retired in 2024 after more than half a century of service to communities across the county.

Crumlin native Charlie O’Connor described the priest’s move from Springfield to Crumlin in 1999 as “a big assignment” and noted the sadness in St Mark’s Parish when he departed for St Agnes Parish.

Charlie said: “He did a great job here and people were very sad and upset when he was moved to Crumlin which obviously for him was a big assignment – I remember going down to his inauguration there and the place was packed.”

Charlie knew Fr Deasy since the 60s and struck up a great rapport with him over the years.

He noted that the priest made “a big impression” on the people of St Mark’s during his time there in the 90s and remained connected to the community.

Charlie said: “He was here and made a big impression…he did a great job here in Springfield. He was well regarded, well liked, did a lot of good stuff.

“Over the last few days, his passing has been met with sadness.”