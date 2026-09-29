River restoration project to improve fish passage

A NEW river restoration project, the Liffey Salmon Migration Barrier Project, is being developed to improve fish passage along the River Liffey and support the recovery of a number of protected and migratory species.

The project is a collaborative initiative between Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council, South Dublin County Council and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The River Liffey is home to several fish species such as Atlantic salmon, sea trout, river and sea lamprey, European eel and twaite shad, which this initiative aims to protect and enable habitat recovery.

The Liffey Salmon Migration Barrier Project focuses on seven historic weirs located between Islandbridge and Lucan and will examine opportunities to improve fish passage at each location.

It will also focus on helping species move more freely through the river system and access important spawning and feeding habitats, while improving water quality in the River Liffey.

The need for an initiative such as this is highlighted by the significant decline in salmon numbers in recent years.

Since 2010, the number of salmon returning to the River Liffey has fallen from more than 2,000 to fewer than 200 fish.

A sustainable returning population is estimated to be approximately 7,000 fish.

Improving fish passage is an important step in supporting the recovery of the River Liffey’s distinctive salmon population and creating a healthier, more connected river ecosystem for future generations.

The proposed works will be informed by consultation with stakeholders and will need to accommodate the differing migration and habitat requirements of a range of fish species.

The project aims to improve connectivity throughout the river, reconnect stretches of habitat and contribute to wider environmental objectives, including improved ecological status under the Water Framework Directive.

Any final design will seek to avoid increasing flood risk or adversely affecting existing bridges and infrastructure.

The project will also consider the conservation and repair of historic structures and recorded monuments associated with the weirs, recognising their cultural and heritage value.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme