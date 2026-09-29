Search
Judge grants leave for judicial review of Village Scheme
The review is against the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme

Judge grants leave for judicial review of Village Scheme

James Roulston MooneySeptember 29, 2026 10:46 am

A JUDGE has granted leave for a judicial review to proceed into the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme in what is dubbed “a significant moment.”

Chairperson of Tallaght Village Network Jacqueline Kelly has confirmed that Mr Justice Humphreys has granted leave to proceed with a judicial review of South Dublin County Council’s Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme.

Read More


Strategy will support integration in county over the next five years

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council has launched a new consultation for the South Dublin Migrant Integration Strategy 2026–2030, which sets out how SDCC,...

Request to bring in protocol to support victims

News

LOCAL authorities have been requested to implement a new protocol to support victims and survivors of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in...

Rathcoole and Baldonnell firms selected for Enterprise Ireland start-up programme

Business

BUSINESSES from Baldonnell and Rathcoole have been selected by Enterprise Ireland to participate in the latest Prep4Seed Programme.Business and management consultants Alfaeye...

We asked the question, was Gavin Bazunu’s decision the right one?

Latest

The Echo spoke to residents in the Firhouse community on their thoughts about Gavin Bazunu’s decision to step away from the national...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST