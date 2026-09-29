Judge grants leave for judicial review of Village Scheme
A JUDGE has granted leave for a judicial review to proceed into the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme in what is dubbed “a significant moment.”
Chairperson of Tallaght Village Network Jacqueline Kelly has confirmed that Mr Justice Humphreys has granted leave to proceed with a judicial review of South Dublin County Council’s Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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