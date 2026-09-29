Calls to install CCTV cameras at green spaces

Some of the canisters and green space damaged by fire

CALLS have been made for the installation of CCTV cameras around the green space in the Dominic’s area of Tallaght, following reports of a fire and misuse of nitrous oxide canisters.

Senator Teresa Costello was informed of a fire being lit on the green space, and it was later confirmed that nitrous oxide canisters were among the burnt items.

Exposing nitrous oxide canisters to extreme heat is incredibly dangerous, as the pressurised gas inside the canisters rapidly expands and explodes.

Senator Costello said that this was not the first incident in the location.

“There is a section of this green space that continues to be a cause for concern. There have been repeated instances of fires being lit at this location, but the most recent incident has significantly heightened these concerns,” she said.

She has requested South Dublin County Council to install CCTV at the location to deter anti-social behaviour such as this.

“The repeated fires, combined with the latest incident, represent a significant public safety concern and warrant immediate preventative action,” she said.

Senator Costello recently collected nearly 200 discarded canisters in just one hour during a clean-up around Tallaght alongside local volunteer Nico Crowley. The pair collected discarded canisters from roadsides, housing estates, green spaces, and church grounds.

She has also called for the classification of nitrous oxide as a specified drug under the road traffic laws and for it to be added to the statutory list for controlled substances.

Senator Costello is planning to meet with Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, to discuss this matter further.

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