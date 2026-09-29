FOR the 31st year running, punters from Decies County Bar stepped aboard the bus for a “magical” mystery tour, which brought them to the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, Co. Kildare.

From the outset, many decades ago, Noreen Fogarty has worked tirelessly to deliver a totally free tour for the senior citizens of Ballyfermot.

Although they may be senior, they do not shy away from a night out, as this year, the 84 members sang and danced the night away until the bus pulled up to bring them home at 11 pm.

The surprises kept coming throughout the night, as an undercover entertainer dressed as a waiter jokingly fell over before breaking out into song and serenading the group, to their delight.

“He was only on for half an hour, but he was worth every penny; he boosted everybody’s confidence, and then straight away the band came on,” Noreen said.

The music continued well into the night with local duo Barry and Aido keeping spirits high and the dancefloor full, as the gang all managed to get up “dancing and singing” before the game of bingo.

Everyone in attendance gets a present on the day, with prizes valued anywhere between €10 and €100.

The tours are funded by Decies Bar and the money raised through a raffle, which takes place in the Bar every week and is also helped by money raised during bingo.

Noreen always ensures the tour takes punters to a different venue each year and even travels to the venue before confirming it for the mystery tour.

From Carlingford to Waterford, the tour has taken the gang all over and has always proved to be a great night for all every year.

Preparation for next year’s tour will begin shortly, as Noreen always begins scouting around for venues in October to ensure she has plenty of time to find the perfect place.

She is already expecting questions from this year’s attendees only days after the tour, asking “Where are we going next year?” but she has never let the secret plans slip.