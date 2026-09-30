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Positive step as derelict property is now vested with local authority
The derelict Turret Road

Positive step as derelict property is now vested with local authority

Grace HarteSeptember 30, 2026 10:22 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council has successfully vested ownership of the long-derelict property at 11 Turret Road, Palmerstown, yet “more ambitious action is needed” to “tackle dereliction and address the housing crisis.”

Following the return of Councillors to the chamber this week, an update was provided by SDCC regarding the Derelict Sites Register and actions taken by the council so far this year.

SDCC provided a report on all sites on the Register in response to a question posed by Councillor Madeline Johansson, who called for further action regarding the issue of dereliction in the county.

Commenting on the reply, Councillor Johansson said: “I welcome the news that 11 Turret Road in Palmerstown has now vested in the Council.

‘This is a positive step and demonstrates that compulsory acquisition can be an effective tool for bringing long-neglected properties back into public ownership and ultimately back into use.”

She noted that the Council’s report shows increased activity in relation to derelict sites, including five new additions to the register, 51 inspections of registered sites, and ongoing investigations into potential derelict properties across the county.

However, she argued that the scale of the housing crisis requires a much more proactive approach.

“While I am happy to see progress at Turret Road and the beginning of acquisition proceedings on other properties, the reality is that there are still far too many derelict buildings and sites lying idle while thousands of people struggle to find an affordable home.”

The Council’s report confirmed that there are currently 26 properties on the Derelict Sites Register and that preparatory work is underway for further compulsory acquisitions, with several additional sites under review.

Councillor Johansson said local authorities should make greater use of their powers under the Derelict Sites Act.

“The Council has powerful tools available to it, including compulsory purchase orders and derelict site levies. These powers should be used much more extensively. Every derelict site represents a missed opportunity to provide homes and improve our communities.

“We cannot allow properties to sit abandoned for years while the housing crisis continues to worsen. Private owners are allowing homes to rot while thousands of families remain in homelessness.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme 

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