Council is looking to explore safe options at roundabout

SDCC is continuing to explore feasible options to provide a safe crossing solution at the Monastery Road roundabout, located within the M50 Junction 9 area.

Councillor Trevor Gilligan raised this issue at this month’s area committee meeting, stating that a petition has been signed by 70 residents supporting the proposal.

SDCC highlighted that the section of road in question is under the management and maintenance of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), with whom South Dublin County Council has been actively engaging, with the objective of delivering a safe pedestrian crossing.

Pedestrian crossing facilities are available on two arms of the Monastery Road roundabout, but the third arm, where the crossing referenced in the motion is sought, lacks a safe crossing area.

There are significant design and road safety constraints which currently restrict the installation of a safe pedestrian crossing, yet SDCC is continuing to explore feasible options.

SDCC stated that “any proposed design and subsequent construction works would require the consent and approval of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.”

The Traffic Section undertook stakeholder engagement with relevant stakeholders in 2025 as part of proposed pedestrian improvements associated with the M50 Junction 9 road safety improvement programme being developed jointly by TII and South Dublin County Council.

As part of these proposals, it was intended to extinguish the existing pedestrian public right of way at the Mount Talbot Apartments and Hotel pedestrian access point to the M50 Junction 9 northbound on-slip road.

It was also intended to provide alternative pedestrian connectivity through the adjacent hotel grounds to the Monastery Road roundabout.

Pedestrian footpath improvements and upgrades to the existing uncontrolled crossing to a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing were noted as potential improvements.

The relocation of the existing bus stop ID 1975 and associated amendments to local bus operations were also considered.

In its reply to Cllr Gilligan’s question, SDCC stated that “the stakeholder engagement process indicated that the Council was unable to obtain agreement in principle or consent from key stakeholders to progress the proposed scheme.

“Consequently, the scheme has been postponed pending stakeholder support and consent.”

It went on to say that the Council will continue to “assess the feasibility of providing a signalised pedestrian crossing on Monastery Road in the vicinity of the Mount

Talbot/Monastery Road roundabout.

“The Council remains committed to identifying and progressing a safe pedestrian crossing solution for this location where feasible.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme