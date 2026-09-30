Search
Council is looking to explore safe options at roundabout
Monastery Road Roundabout

Council is looking to explore safe options at roundabout

Grace HarteSeptember 30, 2026 10:27 am

SDCC is continuing to explore feasible options to provide a safe crossing solution at the Monastery Road roundabout, located within the M50 Junction 9 area.

Councillor Trevor Gilligan raised this issue at this month’s area committee meeting, stating that a petition has been signed by 70 residents supporting the proposal.

SDCC highlighted that the section of road in question is under the management and maintenance of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), with whom South Dublin County Council has been actively engaging, with the objective of delivering a safe pedestrian crossing.

Pedestrian crossing facilities are available on two arms of the Monastery Road roundabout, but the third arm, where the crossing referenced in the motion is sought, lacks a safe crossing area.

There are significant design and road safety constraints which currently restrict the installation of a safe pedestrian crossing, yet SDCC is continuing to explore feasible options.

SDCC stated that “any proposed design and subsequent construction works would require the consent and approval of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.”

The Traffic Section undertook stakeholder engagement with relevant stakeholders in 2025 as part of proposed pedestrian improvements associated with the M50 Junction 9 road safety improvement programme being developed jointly by TII and South Dublin County Council.

As part of these proposals, it was intended to extinguish the existing pedestrian public right of way at the Mount Talbot Apartments and Hotel pedestrian access point to the M50 Junction 9 northbound on-slip road.

It was also intended to provide alternative pedestrian connectivity through the adjacent hotel grounds to the Monastery Road roundabout.

Pedestrian footpath improvements and upgrades to the existing uncontrolled crossing to a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing were noted as potential improvements.

The relocation of the existing bus stop ID 1975 and associated amendments to local bus operations were also considered.

In its reply to Cllr Gilligan’s question, SDCC stated that “the stakeholder engagement process indicated that the Council was unable to obtain agreement in principle or consent from key stakeholders to progress the proposed scheme.

“Consequently, the scheme has been postponed pending stakeholder support and consent.”

It went on to say that the Council will continue to “assess the feasibility of providing a signalised pedestrian crossing on Monastery Road in the vicinity of the Mount

Talbot/Monastery Road roundabout.

“The Council remains committed to identifying and progressing a safe pedestrian crossing solution for this location where feasible.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Positive step as derelict property is now vested with local authority

Ballyfermot

SOUTH Dublin County Council has successfully vested ownership of the long-derelict property at 11 Turret Road, Palmerstown, yet “more ambitious action is...

Higher fixed payment notice for littering offences

News

A HIGHER fixed payment notice for littering offences came into effect this month, increasing from €150 to €250 to deter littering and...

Six men arrested after morning searches in South and West Dublin.

Latest

Six men were arrested on Tuesday morning in relation to alleged drugs-related intimidation involving false imprisonment and assault causing harm of a...

Calls to install CCTV cameras at green spaces

News

CALLS have been made for the installation of CCTV cameras around the green space in the Dominic’s area of Tallaght, following reports...

Anglers frustrated at lack of action at Corkagh Lakes

Clondalkin

LOCAL anglers have shared their frustration at the lack of action from South Dublin County Council regarding the ongoing issue of dumping...

Strategy will support integration in county over the next five years

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council has launched a new consultation for the South Dublin Migrant Integration Strategy 2026–2030, which sets out how SDCC,...

Request to bring in protocol to support victims

News

LOCAL authorities have been requested to implement a new protocol to support victims and survivors of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST