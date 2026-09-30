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Higher fixed payment notice for littering offences
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Higher fixed payment notice for littering offences

Grace HarteSeptember 30, 2026 10:04 am

A HIGHER fixed payment notice for littering offences came into effect this month, increasing from €150 to €250 to deter littering and illegal dumping.

Preparations have been undertaken to ensure public information reflects the revised penalty, including updated signage, online content, official documents and other public communications relating to litter enforcement.

South Dublin County Council was formally notified of this change by the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment in June, following the commencement of Section 36 of the Circular Economy and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2026, which amends Section 28 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997.

The Chief Executives Report outlined the effort that the Litter Warden service goes to in order to enforce appropriate action against individuals who have been caught littering.

“Every reported or detected incident of illegal dumping is investigated by the Litter Warden service. Where material is recovered, it is examined for evidence and, where evidence is identified, appropriate enforcement action is pursued under the Litter Pollution Act 1997, as amended.”

The Litter Warden service takes action against littering to reduce the negative impact that littering and illegal dumping have on communities, public spaces and the local environment.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme 

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