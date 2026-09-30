Two Men Arrested in Prison Drug Smuggling Investigation

Two men were arrested by gardaí from Lucan and Ronanstown on Monday morning as part of an investigation into drug smuggling inside prison facilities.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of a criminal group involved in smuggling controlled drugs and contraband into prison facilities, including Wheatfield and Cloverhill.

The pair are currently detained at stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Six people have been arrested to date as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation at the beginning of September. Searches of properties in Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Coolock and Tallaght were carried out back in April as part of the investigation, with searches also carried out in Mountjoy Prsion.

Controlled drugs including €17,000 cannabis, €5,000 cocaine, €3,000 tablets were seized during the April search, as well a number of miniature phones wrapped in insulation tape ready to be sent by drone to the prisons.

€22,000 in cash, a drone, a Rolex watch, mobile phones, financial documents, improvised weapons and drug paraphernalia including weighing scales and bagging equipment were also seized.

A statement from An Garda Síochána on Monday’s events reads: “Gardaí attached to Crime South based at Lucan and Ronanstown Stations have arrested two individuals as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of a criminal group involved in smuggling controlled drugs and contraband into Prison facilities.

“Two males, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested this morning, Monday 28th September 2026, and are currently detained at stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Six people have been arrested to date as part of the investigation. Investigations remain ongoing.”