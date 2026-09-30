€2.1m in funding allocated to Neilstown District Centre

AS PART of the District Centre Enhancement Project, €2.1m has been assigned to Neilstown for the creation of a “connected” and “equitable District Centre”.

The funding will go towards creating a safer, more attractive and people-friendly environment in a quality, vibrant district centre which attracts business.

The funding has been long-awaited by Councillors, including Councillor Daniel Loftus, who has been working alongside TD Mark Ward to avail of this funding for Neilstown.

In 2021, SDCC announced €2m for the Programme, to be divided between four centres, including Rosemount, Tymon, Bawnogue and Neilstown, which was to be delivered by 2025.

In 2025, funding was declined for Neilstown due to issues with “funding and staff” at the Centre, which was described as “very disappointing” by Cllr Loftus.

“Neilstown is one of the areas that deserves it the most and needs it the most, because it’s an area that is left behind when other areas get funding.”

Cllr Loftus recalled issues with the shopping centre car park since he was a child, with constant incidents of flooding and ever-increasing potholes in the road surface.

The funding will allow the implementation of flood alleviation works, as well as enhanced streetscape in the centre through the use of nature-based solutions.

Further improvements to the public realm will also be made, with grants provided by SDCC to shop owners for the renovation of their shopfronts.

As part of the Project, new underground bins will be installed in the area, ensuring the issue of overflowing bins is no longer an issue, as they have the capacity to hold 5,000 litres of rubbish.

History is also at the forefront of this project, as it aims to weave the rich and diverse stories of Neilstown into a living heritage experience through village enhancements.

In the coming months, the Part 8 Public Consultation period will come to an end, having run from August to October 2026.

In November, the Part 8 report for approval will be presented to the council at the monthly meeting.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme