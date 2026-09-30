Addams Family auditions announced

Kilnamanagh-based Now And Then Production Company celebrated a “hugely successful” Open Night last week according to Catherine Griffin.

This saw them welcoming members, returning faces and new members alike as they unveiled an exciting glimpse of what lies ahead for the coming season.

The evening culminated in the much-anticipated reveal of the company’s 2027 production ‘The Addams Family’, which will take to the stage from April 1 – 3 2027.

The much-loved musical promises plenty of comedy, memorable music, larger- than-life characters and a healthy dose of the wonderfully weird and mysterious world of the Addams clan.

The company is also “delighted” to welcome back its successful Production Team of director Catherine Griffin, musical director Kenneth Whelan and choreographer Brigid Kelly, who will once again bring their combined experience, energy and creativity to the production.

With an array of characters and roles available, ‘The Addams Family’ offers opportunities to suit the diverse range of ages and talents within Now And Then. Whether performers are seasoned veterans or taking their first steps onto the stage, there is something for everyone.

Speaking about the production, Catherine remarks, “there are so many fantastic characters, musical challenges and opportunities for performers of all ages. We can’t wait to get stuck into it.”

Auditions will take place on Thursday, October 1 from 7pm in St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village, with callbacks taking place over the following days.

With rehearsals scheduled to begin on Monday, October 5, the company is already gearing up for what promises to be another exciting season.

After a “fantastic” year for Now And Then, the company is looking forward to bringing its members together once again and welcoming new talent through the doors.

They are looking forward to beginning the journey towards what promises to be a wonderfully “creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky” production of ‘The Addams Family’.

For more information and updates, check the Now and Then Production Company’s Instagram page.

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