December Sports Star of the Month is Jessica Talbot

Lucan boxer Jessica Talbot receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award for December from Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel, Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and William O’Connor, news editor, The Echo.

LUCAN Boxing Club’s Jessica Talbot secured a victory at the National Intermediate Boxing Championships winning the 70kg title.

Talbot secured a walkover in the quarter final before coming up against Sophie Fitzsimons, fighting out of Unit 3 in the semi final. Talbot would have too much for Fitzsimons and would come out on top following a 4-1 split decision.

In the final she would face off against Belfast fighter Nicole Hamill and would win via unanimous decision earning the club their first Irish title in the process.

Talbot spoke on the achievement for both herself and her club in Lucan.

“Definitely delighted to showcase the club on the national scene now. It’s brilliant for me to have been the first one out of the club to win it as well as I’ve been there the longest!.”

After finishing 2025 with an emphatic victory at the Intermediate Championships, Talbot has big plans for 2026.

“I’ve been picked to go to Sweden with the Dublin team at the end of this month so there will be good competition there. Then I’ll be looking at the National Championships again in the summertime so I’ll have to put the head down for that.”