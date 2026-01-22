December Team of the Month is Lucan minor hurlers

Lucan Sarsfields minor hurling captain Mark Byrne receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, news editor, The Echo. With them is Crónan Dooley, Lucan Sarsfields minor hurling mentor

THE minor side won the Division One Hurling Championship for the third time in the club’s history. They defeated St Judes in the final at O’Toole Park by a six point margin.

It would be Lucan’s goal scoring exploits on the day that would ultimately win them the game with the sides being level in terms of points tally.

Jack Mills, Páidí Murphy and Michael O’Brien would be the players who got the ball in the back of the net with Murphy causing the green flag to be raised twice as Lucan ran out victors 4-13 to 2-13.

Coach Crónan Dooley spoke on the win for the club.

“We started early in January and used an awful lot of players throughout the course of the year and were able to draw on that panel of players in the championship”

“We have a lot of good lads coming through and there are eight or nine on that team that will go on to adult hurling and we will try to integrate them with our adult teams now creating a clear pathway within the club.”