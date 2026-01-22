Search
December Team of the Month is Lucan minor hurlers
Lucan Sarsfields minor hurling captain Mark Byrne receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, news editor, The Echo. With them is Crónan Dooley, Lucan Sarsfields minor hurling mentor

December Team of the Month is Lucan minor hurlers

Echo StaffJanuary 22, 2026 12:44 pm

THE minor side won the Division One Hurling Championship for the third time in the club’s history. They defeated St Judes in the final at O’Toole Park by a six point margin.

It would be Lucan’s goal scoring exploits on the day that would ultimately win them the game with the sides being level in terms of points tally.

Jack Mills, Páidí Murphy and Michael O’Brien would be the players who got the ball in the back of the net with Murphy causing the green flag to be raised twice as Lucan ran out victors 4-13 to 2-13.

Coach Crónan Dooley spoke on the win for the club.

“We started early in January and used an awful lot of players throughout the course of the year and were able to draw on that panel of players in the championship”

“We have a lot of good lads coming through and there are eight or nine on that team that will go on to adult hurling and we will try to integrate them with our adult teams now creating a clear pathway within the club.”

Read More


Colaiste Chilliain tops in hurling c’ship final

Sport

COLAISTE Chilliain’s U16 Hurlers saw themselves win their Dublin Championship following a victory against Holy Family Rathcoole last week. Holy Family started...

McCarville involved in Dubs squad

Sport

THE Dublin Footballers have found themselves eliminated from the O’Byrne Cup after being knocked out by Kildare in the semi-final in what...

Good start for hurlers to reach Walsh Cup final

Sport

THE Dublin Hurlers have found themselves in the Walsh Cup Final after winning performances against both Wexford and Westmeath in games played...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST