Decision day looms for 40 sites put forward for rezoning for housing
A meeting will be held on Friday to discuss 40 lands put forward to be rezoned to provide more housing across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan and more.
Councillors will decide on whether Variation No. 2 to the South Dublin County Development Plan will be passed or rejected at the special meeting on Friday evening, and these sites are sought for residential use due to the higher targets imposed on local authorities by the Government last year.