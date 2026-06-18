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Support response to help businesses in Lucan village
Businesses in Lucan village were impaced by works

Support response to help businesses in Lucan village

James Roulston MooneyJune 18, 2026 11:25 am

A targeted support response has been progressed to help businesses in Lucan village recover after the impact of the works in the last year and a half.

Businesses within the village were affected by the works since they had begun in September 2024 and the numerous delays only dealt them with further blows.

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