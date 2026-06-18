Cultural performances and insightful talks at Rathfarnham Castle

CASTLETOWN Cultural Programme is back at Rathfarnham Castle bringing musical performances and insightful talks, celebrating Ireland’s heritage, all for visitors to enjoy, reports Taylor O’Shea.

Expert-lead talks will explore Dublin’s built environment and Ireland’s cultural and economic ties with Europe. Speakers include Professor Patrick Wyse-Jackson, Dr Louise Caulfield and Professor Thomas O’Connon.

Musical performances such as ‘It Takes Three to Tango’ will be performed featuring Adrian Mantu on the cello, Dermot Dunne playing accordion, as well as former member of The Chieftains, Tríona Marshall, on the harp.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, stated that he encourages everyone to attend the Rathfarnham Castle and enjoy these events.

“These events are designed to engage visitors of all ages. Highlights include performances by the ConTempo Quartet and talks by Professor Joseph Brady on ‘Ireland: Mapping the Island’ to name a few,” said Moran.