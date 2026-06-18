Rovers to bank money in Europe

Now in the Champions Path following their title winning campaign last season, Shamrock Rovers could make over €1 million before a ball is kicked from their European campaign in 2026.

Rovers will begin their Champions League qualifying campaign next month with a match up against Maltese side Floriana.

The trip is perhaps one of the more favourable destinations that was on offer for Hoops fans with other possible opponents hailing from Armenia, Georgia or Azerbaijan.

Rovers have been draw as the away opponents in the first leg of the tie, Floriana earned their spot in qualifying having won their first league title in five years last season.

Their standing in the Champion’s League qualifiers represents an opportunity to make serious progress both on and off the pitch.

By far the most lucrative of the competitions, qualification to the Champions League group stage would see the club net approximately €20 million which would dwarf the €3 million on offer for qualifying for the Conference League.

This is a lofty ambition however but the further they go in the Champions League qualifiers will put them in a much better position of qualifying for the Europa League.

Stephen Bradley has spoken before about his ambition to get the club playing in the Europa League and that goal is perhaps now more realistic than ever.

Providing that they win against Florian, a loss in the second champions league qualifying round would put them in the third round of the Europa League qualifying which in turn would have them only one win away from a play off to get into the Europa League.

If they managed to get into the third qualifying round of the Champions League and lost this would actually guarantee them a space in the Europa League group phase.

Qualifying for the Europa League is a more realistic goal than ever and should they accomplish this the club could pocket up to €9 million.

Win bonuses from qualifying fixtures would likely take this figure to well over €10 million.

For the first round of the Champions League alone, Rovers will take home €175,000. It is a tall task at hand but Rovers are in an excellent position now to go push forward and make history by becoming the first League of Ireland side to ever reach a Champions League Group phase or the first since Dundalk in 2016 to reach a Europa League group stage.