TMA enjoy success in the Celtic Open

Tallaght Martial Arts in the National Sports Arena at the weekend. Photo by Lisa Fox

A TEAM of 20 competitors from Tallaght Martial Arts Team travelled to the National Sports Arena last weekend to compete in the Celtic Open 2026, producing an outstanding display of skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout the event.

Competing across Point Fighting and Light Contact divisions, the Tallaght squad enjoyed tremendous success, returning home with an impressive medal haul taking a total of 25 Medals, 11 Gold, seven Silver and seven Bronze.

The younger and beginner athletes set the tone early in the day, with the McGuinness siblings enjoying a hugely successful outing.

Annabelle, Oisin and Tadhg McGuinness all delivered excellent performances to each claim gold medals in their respective beginner divisions.

Annabelle topped the podium in the Children’s Female -27kg Beginner category, Oisin secured gold in the Younger Cadet Male – 32kg Beginner division, while Tadhg completed the family success with gold in the Older Cadet Male -47kg Beginner category.

Polly Jones had a strong performance in the Younger Cadet Female -32kg Point Fighting division, competing up a weight category after her original -28kg division had no opposition.

Stepping up in class, she showed great composure and determination to secure a gold medal in a competitive division.

In the same category, Maia Kelly also impressed, securing a well-earned bronze medal after a solid series of performances.

Further success in the children’s divisions came from Conor McClelland, who was in superb form, securing two gold medals in the Children’s Male -33kg and -36kg Point Fighting categories with dominant performances.

In the Older Cadet and Junior divisions, Georgia Clarke produced one of the standout displays of the day, securing double gold in the Younger Cadet Female – 47kg and +47kg Point Fighting divisions.

Edward Comerford delivered an excellent all-round performance, winning gold in the Junior Male -57kg Point Fighting division and the Older Cadet Male -52kg Light Contact division, while also securing silver in the Older Cadet Male -52kg Point Fighting category.

Liam Feeney enjoyed a strong day on the mats, taking gold in both the Older Cadet Male -47kg Point Fighting and Older Cadet Male -42kg Light Contact divisions.

Max Byron May collected silver in the Younger Cadet Male -42kg Point Fighting division and bronze in the Light Contact category.

Jack Delaney added a silver medal in the Older Cadet Male -69kg Beginner category, while Sean Doyle Canning claimed bronze in the Children’s Male +36kg Beginner division.

Sam Balfe secured a silver medal in the Older Cadet Male -57kg Point Fighting division after a strong performance in a highly competitive category.

In the cadet and junior ranks, Brian O’Connor and Ryan O’Toole both secured bronze medals in the highly competitive Older Cadet Male +69kg division, adding further success to the club’s overall performance.

Filip Konkel also claimed bronze in the Older Cadet Male -57kg Light Contact division, while Dara Kelly Clarke secured bronze in the Junior Male -57kg Light Contact division.

The day concluded with senior competitor Eryn Birkhead, who showed tremendous heart and determination despite competing while injured.

Eryn still managed to secure silver medals in both the Senior Female -55kg Point Fighting and Light Contact divisions, along with a bronze medal in the prestigious Grand Champion category, demonstrating resilience and commitment to the team.

Overall, it was a hugely successful day for Tallaght Martial Arts Team, with every athlete returning home with a medal and valuable experience.

The coaches praised the skill, discipline and attitude shown across all age groups, highlighting another strong step forward for the club.

Congratulations to all competitors, coaches and families on a fantastic achievement at the Celtic Open 2026.

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