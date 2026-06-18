Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna celebrate after they lifted the INTO Cup after a big win against St Francis Xavier SNS, Blanchardstown

CITYWEST Saggart Community National School competed in the finals of the Cumann na mBunscol championships which were held on Monday.

The team took on Griffith Barrack Multi Denominational School in the final of the Aghais Cup and after a hugely competitive game narrowly missed out with a 4-13 to 3-10 scoreline.

The team was led by Ms Aisling McDonagh, whose dedication to the group stretches back to when the current sixth-class pupils were in third class. The Clare native was joined by Wexford man Mr Eoin Murphy, while parent volunteer Mr Paudie Gavin played a hugely important role in supporting the team’s development throughout the year.

Key scorers included Tommy with a return of 1-7, Dillon 0-3, Olly 1-0 and Stasiu 1-0 but the entire squad performed superbly throughout the year and represented the school with pride.

Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna were another side in action in Croke Park and they lifted the INTO Cup after a big win against St Francis Xavier SNS, Blanchardstown in the final.

Hannah Ni Cheallaigh earned herself a player of the match award with an outstanding return of 1-02, Alannah Ní Dhuinn 1-0 was another goalscorer on the day.

Valuable points were also scored by captain Laoise Bhreathnach, Cliodhna Ni Dhuarcain and Grace Ni Dhalaigh. Ni Dhalaigh’s father Dermot Daly managed the side and is a former Dublin hurler.

Other notable performers included Grace Ní Leathlobhair at full back and Orlaith Ni Dhonnchú in between the sticks to ensure that the defence remained airtight.

St Damian’s Perrystown were another local team competing at Croker on Monday winning the Corn Nua 3 after defeating Griffith Barracks Multidenominational School in the final.

It would be their goalscoring ability that got them over the line in the end with the game finishing with an unusual scoreline of 2-00 to 1-00 in their favour.

Anna Dollard and Lannie Grace Carroll Smith were the two players that caused the green flag to be raised on the day with all members of the squad playing a key role across the year.

The occasion marked the first time that the school had fielded a camogie team in organised leagues and competition.

They are beyond proud of the achievement of the team who have set an extremely high standard for the future.

St Patrick’s GNS Ballyroan put up an excellent fight in the final of the Sean O Siochain Cup with an extremely entertaining game against Scoil Naithi from Ballinteer.

Captained by sixth classer Aoife Sadlier, the squad put in a valiant effort as they battled back in the second half to overcome the deficit.

Ultimately they would be unable to get their noses back in front in what was a hugely entertaining 5-07 to 3-04 game.

The day was followed by the annual sports awards upon arrival back at the school.

With dozens of players on the panel the squad has shown utmost dedication throughout the year with players religiously attending training on Monday morning at 8am.

The squad was made up of players across a variety of different clubs across the locality including Ballyboden Wanderers, Ballyboden St Enda’s and Thomas Davis.

Principle Anna Jennings had her loyalties divided on the day with her daughter lining out for the opposition.

Bishop Galvin NS, Templeogue put in a heroic performance against St Oliver Plunkett’s NS, Malahide in the final of the Fintan Walsh Cup, just coming up short.

The side were down by eight points at half time having yet to score a point in the game but came roaring back in the second half thanks to inspiring words from coaches Aishling Darcy and Aisling Gannon.

Aisling Kean and Ella Guckian would both grab goals and a few points scored for the school ensured that both teams sat on 2-02 apiece after ten minutes of the second half.

Unfortunately it would be Plunkett’s that would get the deciding score of the game towards the end of the match but Bishop Galvin can be extremely proud of the performance that they put in showing real heart and resilience.

They were backed on by over 400 supporters who had travelled from Templeogue to Croke Park.

Every player on the panel was a member of St Jude’s and the squad showcased their obvious camaraderie throughout the year, overcoming a group stage defeat in order to reach a final on the biggest stage of them all.

Scoil Chronain, Rathcoole were defeated in the FODH Cup final on Monday after a great game against Gaelscoil Thaobh na Coille.

The final score ended as 1-08 to 3-12. The team found themselves on the backfoot in the first half with the opposition utilising the wind behind them to great success, looking after the ball well and building up a strong lead.

Despite a strong second half performance from Chronain it wasn’t enough to get the victory over the line.

The cohort of players are all products of Commercials GAA and the school maintains a great relationship with the club, being able to train in their facilities.

The group also have a strong future ahead of them, being led by a brilliant bunch of sixth class players, the majority of the panel are still in fourth or fifth class and will only improve over the next year or so.

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