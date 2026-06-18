Contracts signed for multi-media studio

The mult-media location at the 12th Lock will be led by renowned film producer Gary Levinsohn

The construction contract has been signed for the development of the new state-of-the-art 12th Lock Multi-Media Studio, set to be delivered next year.

Vision Contracting has been appointed as the successful tenderer, with works set to commence in the coming weeks on the new facility, which will be located beside Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club – plans for the new site were approved in July 2024.

The studio will act as a “creative incubator”, according to South Dublin County Council, and will include a variety of spaces for multimedia creations, such as film and television production, digital content creation, podcasting, gaming, and special effects in the region.

The site is part of Lucan’s 12th Lock Masterplan which seeks to fill the area with activity and provide public spaces that complement the natural look of the location – €3.5m is set aside to be spent in 2026 to deliver projects such as the studio and the cottage buildings.

€9.3m was recently allocated for the 12th Lock Masterplan project by the council in their latest Three-Year Capital Programme, 2026-2028.

The works at 12th Lock Studio are expected to carry on into 2027 and be completed in the first quarter of next year.

The new multi-media location in the county will be operated by 12th Lock Creative Industries and led by renowned film producer Gary Levinsohn.

Gary Levinsohn is an Oscar-nominated film producer who has worked alongside the likes of Steven Spielberg and Terry Gilliam and on films such as Saving Private Ryan and Snakes On A Plane.

The development will also include exhibition spaces, open social areas, creative offices, workshops, and co-working environments designed to support collaboration and innovation.

The project is intended to result in a “flagship hub” for creative talent and investment in the region, supporting collaboration, innovation and experimentation.

It is one of the projects Lens Media and SDCC are working to deliver- another is the Dublin Fields project located in Grange Castle, which is a 56-acre media park with seven soundstages that’s expected to provide almost 5,000 jobs.

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