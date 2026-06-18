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Unit in shopping centre comes on market
The unit at Palmerstown Shopping Centre

Unit in shopping centre comes on market

Echo StaffJune 18, 2026 9:45 am

A UNIT in Palmerstown Shopping Centre has come on the market with a guide price of €195,000.

Unit One comprises of a ground floor open plan retail unit with a small kitchenette, W.C facilities and ample storage space to the rear.

The property is situated in the centre of Palmerstown Shopping Centre and benefits from a high volume of passing traffic located on Kennelsfort Road Upper.

Surrounding occupiers include SuperValu, Planet Health, Palmerstown Gym, Insomnia Coffee and Foley’s Life Pharmacy.

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