This weeks front pages – June 18, 2026
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.
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Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
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Man caught with €5,000 worth of drugs five years ago only charged this yearClondalkin
A young man who was caught with €5000 worth of drugs in his home five years ago but was only charged this...
Local authority spent €293k securing vacant social homesNews
In 2025, the SDCC spent a total of €293,000 on securing vacant social homes to protect properties from unauthorised access, vandalism, or...
€750,000 extension issue at childcare facility is resolvedBallyfermot
A local childcare facility in Cherry Orchard has had a “critically important” issue about €750k funding for a new extension resolved days...
Weir Housing is shortlisted for Architects Public Choice AwardsNews
The Weir Housing, an age friendly housing community located in Tallaght, has been shortlisted in the Royal Institute of Architects 2026 Public...
‘We will continue to action the worst potholes’ on Belgard RoadTallaght
The surface of Belgard Road will not be permanently repaired until the Tallaght to Clondalkin active travel scheme works there have begun...
AUTHOREcho Staff
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