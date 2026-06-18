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This weeks front pages – June 18, 2026

This weeks front pages – June 18, 2026

Echo StaffJune 18, 2026 7:53 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

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Man caught with €5,000 worth of drugs five years ago only charged this year

Clondalkin

A young man who was caught with €5000 worth of drugs in his home five years ago but was only charged this...

Local authority spent €293k securing vacant social homes

News

In 2025, the SDCC spent a total of €293,000 on securing vacant social homes to protect properties from unauthorised access, vandalism, or...

€750,000 extension issue at childcare facility is resolved

Ballyfermot

A local childcare facility in Cherry Orchard has had a “critically important” issue about €750k funding for a new extension resolved days...

Weir Housing is shortlisted for Architects Public Choice Awards

News

The Weir Housing, an age friendly housing community located in Tallaght, has been shortlisted in the Royal Institute of Architects 2026 Public...

‘We will continue to action the worst potholes’ on Belgard Road

Tallaght

The surface of Belgard Road will not be permanently repaired until the Tallaght to Clondalkin active travel scheme works there have begun...
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