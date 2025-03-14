Deddy Bears secure top award for local business
CLONDALKIN business Innov8 Creative Academy has won a coveted Toy of the Year (T.O.T.Y.) Award in New York.
The company, established by Gavin and Aoife Lawler, secured a win in the collectible category for their product range of Deddy Bears.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
