New uniforms to debut at St Patrick’s Day parade

“We needed to move the uniforms on and update them but hold onto the colours, which are now well associated with the band,” says Clondalkin Youth Band director Neal Christopher.

After three years of dedicated fundraising efforts, Clondalkin Youth Band (CYB) is set to debut their brand-new uniforms in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin and Clondalkin.

Having proudly worn their previous uniforms for 27 years, the band felt it was time for an update while still preserving their signature colours—green, red, and white—recognized across Ireland and beyond.

The much-anticipated launch of the new uniforms will take place during the Dublin parade, marking a fitting and symbolic milestone for the band.

This year, Clondalkin Youth Band has the esteemed honour of leading the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, an achievement that highlights their talent and dedication.

Following their performance in the capital, the band will return to their roots to take part in the Clondalkin Parade, bringing their music and energy back to their local community.

But the celebrations don’t stop there—over the weekend, CYB will also head to Limerick to compete in the prestigious International Band Championships, where they hope to make their mark once again.

Over the years, CYB has been humbled by the support and enthusiasm of crowds in Dublin, Clondalkin, and Limerick.

Whether it’s singing along, clapping, or dancing, audiences have embraced the band’s performances, creating an electric atmosphere at every event.

This year, the band aims to bring that same joy and energy to the streets with an exciting setlist featuring popular hits like ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,’ ‘I Love Rock and Roll,’ and ‘Fireball,’ among others.

The new uniforms would not have been possible without the incredible generosity and support from the community.

CYB extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to their fundraising efforts over the past few years.

“We are truly grateful for the encouragement and support we’ve received,” the band expressed.

They would also like to thank Paul Keegan for the photos and South Dublin County Council for their generous grant.

As they take to the streets this St. Patrick’s Day, Clondalkin Youth Band will celebrate Irish culture and showcase their fresh new look—symbolizing a bright and exciting future ahead.