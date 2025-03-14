JP Food: Sausage & Potato Casserole
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with this sausage and potato casserole.
This one-pot wonder is not only easy to prepare but also incredibly delicious.
Perfect for a cozy family dinner, it combines hearty sausages and tender potatoes in a rich, savoury sauce.
Ingredients: ( serves 3-4 people)
450g cocktails sausages
2 tablespoons of worcestershire sauce
400g tomato passata
300g baby potatoes chopped with skin-on
2 tablespoons of tomato puree
2 carrots
1 onion
2 teaspoon of paprika
Handful of fresh thyme and rosemary finely chopped
1 teaspoon of dried oregano
450ml of beef stock
1 red wine stock cube or small glass of red wine
2 tablespoons of beef gravy granules
Sea salt & cracked black pepper
Method :
- Simply cook the sausages for 1-2 minutes until lightly browned.
- Then pop everything straight into the slow-cooker / casserole dish. If using a slow-cooker 4 hours on high / 8 hours on slow. If using a cast iron casserole dish cook for 2.5 hours at 180 degrees / gas mark 4.
- Serve with creamy champ mash or crusty bread to dunk into the rich luxurious gravy / sauce.
This sausage and potato casserole is the epitome of comfort food, bringing together hearty sausages and tender potatoes in a rich, savoury sauce. it’s a one-pot wonder that simplifies cooking while delivering maximum flavour.