JP Food: Sausage & Potato Casserole

Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with this sausage and potato casserole.

This one-pot wonder is not only easy to prepare but also incredibly delicious.

Perfect for a cozy family dinner, it combines hearty sausages and tender potatoes in a rich, savoury sauce.

Ingredients: ( serves 3-4 people)

450g cocktails sausages

2 tablespoons of worcestershire sauce

400g tomato passata

300g baby potatoes chopped with skin-on

2 tablespoons of tomato puree

2 carrots

1 onion

2 teaspoon of paprika

Handful of fresh thyme and rosemary finely chopped

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

450ml of beef stock

1 red wine stock cube or small glass of red wine

2 tablespoons of beef gravy granules

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

Method :

Simply cook the sausages for 1-2 minutes until lightly browned. Then pop everything straight into the slow-cooker / casserole dish. If using a slow-cooker 4 hours on high / 8 hours on slow. If using a cast iron casserole dish cook for 2.5 hours at 180 degrees / gas mark 4. Serve with creamy champ mash or crusty bread to dunk into the rich luxurious gravy / sauce.

This sausage and potato casserole is the epitome of comfort food, bringing together hearty sausages and tender potatoes in a rich, savoury sauce. it’s a one-pot wonder that simplifies cooking while delivering maximum flavour.