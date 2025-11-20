‘Deep drain’work starts to protect houses from flooding

The area affected by flooding next to The Fairgreen in Saggart

Work has started on a ‘deep drain’ to protect houses in a Saggart estate previously affected by flooding from repeats in the future.

Homeowners in The Fairgreen, Saggart had reported an unacceptable situation last year after water flooded into residential gardens and noted that remedial works needed to speed up.

Digging was carried out in the green area behind the houses where a raised football pitch was being set up.

Existing land drainage was damaged in the process, which resulted in water flooding into the residents’ gardens and in mounds of muck facing their homes.

Councillor Eoin Ó Broin welcomed the new ‘deep drain’ in the area after stating in council chambers last year that residents were “exasperated” after the problem cropped up.

However, he listed concerns from several of the residents, who feared their houses will not be protected.

“[The residents] are worried that there’s no remedy for them…as far as I understand, the drain is only going on the long stretch.”

Cllr Ó Broin stressed the importance of remedial works protecting the entirety of the affected lot of housing.

The housing at The Fairgreen that saw back gardens flooded last year exists in an L shape on one side of the green.

The local councillor made clear that he hoped the new drain will account for the houses on the corner of the area.

The drain will be filled in with stone, and it is anticipated that the water that would make its way towards local gardens will fall through the cracks.

Cllr Ó Broin said: “This deep drain will be filled with stone, so it’s like a trench drain along the back of the houses.”

“And there’s, like you would assume from an engineering perspective…no water would be able to pass this drain and continue to back gardens.”

After discussions with the local authority, the site owner and developer pledged to implement drainage works to divert excess surface water from the affected properties and works started in September 2024.

A survey completed last year by South Dublin County Council Water and Drainage engineers showed that the work done on the soil levels in the area exceeded what was initially stated.

