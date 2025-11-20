‘People avoid the village after dark’

Along with a series of public consultations held at Priory Market in October, the council also conducted a dedicated business survey for the first part of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme.

According to the feedback report published on the South Dublin County Council website, this survey was distributed to traders, service providers, and property owners across Tallaght Village, to “capture the operational realities of trading in the area, assess the potential impacts of the proposed scheme, and identify opportunities for local economic regeneration”.