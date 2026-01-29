Delays expected at emergency department

Delays are expected at the Emergency Department in Tallaght University Hospital after it has come under pressure from a recent spike in attendances.

TUH has said that a high amount of people are attending the ED in Tallaght, which has put a strain on the hospital.

The Hospital has noted that delays and longer waiting times are expected as a result of this, but that they remain committed to treating everyone who presents to the department.

In a statement released on Wednesday, TUH said: “The hospital is experiencing a high number of attendances at its Emergency Department with high attendances and high rates of admission which puts pressure on the ED and also the hospital.

“We are committed to treating everyone who presents to our ED, however we do so strictly in order of medical priority.

“Given the volume of patients currently attending the ED, we regret there may be some delays and longer wait times for those who do not need urgent treatment.”

Recent data from the National Treatment Purchase Fund showed a rise in inpatient numbers at TUH.

The Hospital has pleaded to the public to consider alternative care options if they are planning to present to the ED to avoid disappointment.

TUH noted that patients will be prioritised on their health requirements and not based on age or other factors.

TUH stated: “We are asking the public to consider alternative care options before attending the ED as unfortunately people with less urgent complaints will experience longer wait times.

“The Hospital regrets any delay a patient of any age experiences whilst waiting in our ED, patients are prioritised according to clinical need.

“We thank the public for their cooperation in this regard.”