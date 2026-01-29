€21.5 million allocated for village and district enhancements schemes

Over €21 million will be invested into enhancement schemes across South Dublin in the next three years, including a substantial seven-figure allocation for Tallaght.

€21.5m has been allocated to six different village and district enhancement schemes that will see work begin, continue and conclude in the coming years.

€8.5m of this is dedicated to the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme, the largest single allocation, and much of it will be invested in improving transport connections and public spaces in the village.

South Dublin County Council stated: “By prioritising public realm, the project seeks to deliver a village centre that is easily accessible, refreshing, and capable of supporting local businesses, and community activity.”

The scheme aims to create a safer and more attractive Tallaght, fit with improved walking and cycling connections and less congestion, as well as higher quality public spaces.

A statutory Part 8 public consultation for the Tallaght scheme is expected to be opened in March, according to SDCC Chief Executive Colm Ward.

South Dublin County Council Director of Planning and Transport Eoin Burke stated that the enhancements aim to “bring forward the quality” of urban areas in the region.

Mr Burke said: “In terms of the villages and districts, there’s again an improvement in the urban centres and bringing forward the quality of urban centres and the quality of urban living and how they are tangential to compact growth and achieving that.”

€6.8 million will go towards the Clondalkin Village works, which will work to lessen congestion and provide upgrades to its aesthetic, including changes to shop fronts and junctions.

Permeability routes are expected to appear in both schemes, opening up several areas in the villages and providing alternative routes for members of the community to take.

Many residents of Clondalkin have expressed concerns about the introduction of permeability routes through the local authority’s consultation portal, citing antisocial behaviour as a possible side-effect of their creations.

Lucan’s village’s enhancements have been allocated €1.8m to be spent in the next two years to complete the works.

Works at the Village Green, Lucan Demesne and Liffey Promenade have carried on into 2026 but are expected to end before Q2 2026, after delays.

Delays to the project had been caused by contractor resourcing issues, ESB utility rerouting, unforeseen underground obstacles, environmental restrictions on river works, traffic management limitations, and additional public realm enhancements as well as challenges with ensuring sufficient project management resources.

Chief Executive Ward said: “The major public realm upgrades in Lucan Village are also progressing.

“It should be complete by the end of February or just into March.”

The Bawnogue District Enhancement Scheme, which SDCC said is “substantially complete”, provides an example of what to expect with the schemes intended for some of South Dublin’s largest urban areas.

Traffic calming measures such as the tightening of junctions and the addition of better infrastructure for active travel options such as walking and cycling can be seen within the area.

€360k is allocated towards the final stages of the Bawnogue scheme as it nears completion.

A €2.35m village enhancement scheme for Rathfarnham has funds put aside for 2027 and 2028, while works in Neilstown will occur over the three years, the majority of that €1.8m allocation set for expenditure in 2027.

The traffic calming and regeneration project in Brittas is also noted to be part of the eight-figure allocation, according to council documents.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.