Delight for champion dancer Ellie

Ellie Egan, dancing since she was 4 years of age

“We are all so proud of her achievement,” beams Julie Egan, mam of 14-year-old Ballycullen native Ellie Egan, who is a student at the dance school Scoil Rince Ní Aogain.

This school is based in Killinarden, and her teachers are Denise Egan, Emily O’Donohoe, and Beibhinn Boyce.

She has been dancing since she was about four years old and has been competing since that age, winning many titles over the years, including Dublin Champion, Scottish Open Champion, Irish Open Champion and three World championships.

This year, the CRN World Champion-ships were held in The Scientology Centre in Firhouse, and Ellie was competing in the under 14 Category on Thursday, June 26.

Ellie was competing for her fourth World title, having won the previous three titles in Killarney over the last three years.

She was feeling “very nervous” going into the competition, as it is the “big event” in the dance calendar, and it is a “dancer’s dream” to be crowned World Champion and take home a globe.

Ellie puts in hours of practice every week, attending classes three nights a week and attending ard feiseanna most weekends around Ireland.

She has made “so many” friends throughout her years of dancing and great friendships from Scoil Rince Ní Aogain.

They always support each other at every feis, and the Worlds was no different, cheering each other on and willing points for their friends.

Ellie developed her love of dancing from her aunt Denise Egan, who has successfully run her dance school in Tallaght for the last 30 years.

Emily and Beibhinn started dancing for Denise many years ago, and now they are teaching alongside her.

Scoil Rince Ni Aogain had a very successful World Championships, with most dancers achieving placements and Kayla Ward winning 2nd place in the under-11 category, along with a globe as her prize.

“A massive ‘well done’ to all who competed in this year’s CRN World Championships,” concludes a proud Julie.