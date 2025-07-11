Singer songwriter Bradley announces two headline shows

KINGSWOOD singer-songwriter Bradley Marshall has announced two new headline shows for November.

The first show will be performed on November 8 in the Grand Social, while the second will be performed on November 12 in the Lower Third in London.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be bought through his website.

Bradley has enjoyed notable success, with his most popular song, ‘Perfect For Me’, attracting an impressive 18 million listens on Spotify and 4.6 million views for the lyric video on YouTube.

His latest single, ‘Skin and Bones’, has also attracted 100 thousand views for the music video on YouTube and 73 thousand listens on Spotify.

This week, we sat down with Bradley to discuss his upcoming shows, as well as the career he has had so far.

It’s lovely to meet you again, Bradley! Just over a year since we last spoke; how have you been getting on?

Likewise, Ryan. It’s been great – very hectic but great. When I first signed the record deal, we felt the best plan of action was to lock myself away and work on new music and ultimately decide what kind of artist I wanted to be.

In that time I wrote so many songs that I’m incredibly proud of, and I worked with some amazing people.

Our last interview was about you securing a new record deal with EMI; would you say there has been a noticeable difference in the production of your music since then?

I definitely have the luxury of working with some amazing writers and producers around the world because I’m signed to a major label and I have developed as a writer so much in that time, but

I’ve worked with some amazing writers before the deal too who are just waiting for their break.

I’m so proud of every song I create, even the ones that don’t see the light of day, but it’s the songs I released when I was an independent artist that ultimately got me the record deal.

You are just off the backend of some gigs around the UK and Ireland from May 4 – 28; how did they go? What was it like to perform live again?

Aw, there is no better feeling than performing live, honestly.

While developing and writing, I wasn’t gigging at all, and as much as I love writing and recording, performing in front of an audience is the best part of my job.

Shows went great.

I was a little nervous, to be honest, as it was such a long time between shows, but I was so happy with how they went, and it was great to dust the cobwebs off.

We also started performing some new music. I think a crowd’s reaction is the best way of telling if a song is good or not, and thankfully, they went down great.

I’m not sure how the voice would hold up, but I would perform live every day if I could.

Your latest single, ‘Skin and Bones’, has proved to be a huge success. 100 thousand views for the music video on YouTube and 73 thousand listens on Spotify!

It has clearly struck a chord with many people; can you tell us a bit about what went into it?

I’m so happy people are liking it.

I wrote this in Nashville in May last year with some seriously talented people.

It was my first proper writing trip since I signed the deal and my first time in the US so the whole experience seemed like a dream sequence.

Nashville is amazing; it lives and breathes music.

It’s an experience I’ll be forever grateful for, and I can’t wait to get back there.

To be honest, I was a little apprehensive at first, as it was another country, another style, another approach to writing.

I was even worried if they would be able to understand my accent, but I felt so at home there, and even though I was only there for a few days, I ended up coming back with 5 maybe 6 songs that I love.

‘Skin and Bones’ is one.

Your most popular song to date is ‘Perfect for Me’ with a whopping 18 MILLION listens on Spotify and 4.6 million views for the lyric video on YouTube; what do you think it is that makes this song resonate with so many people?

I ask myself that question every day.

I think it really touches people, as it’s a simple love song.

It’s also positive and uplifting, which I think makes a nice change from the usual heartbreak-related love songs.

You know, I still get emails, messages and videos each week from couples around the world telling me that “Perfect For Me” is their first dance song or they are walking down the aisle to it.

I love hearing that because touching people with my music is exactly the reason I do what I do.

We are reaching out to you now primarily because you have announced two headline shows for November this year: one at the Grand Social in Dublin and the other at the Lower Third in London.

Were these two shows inspired by the success of your May performances, or were they part of your original plans?

Yes, I’m absolutely buzzing!

As I mentioned, I adore performing live, and having the opportunity to do that at my own headline shows is an absolute dream.

I have so many plans to make these shows extra special.

I went to my team with the idea of ending the year on a high, so we made it happen.

I’ll have lots of new music out by then, and I’ll be doing these shows with a full band, so it will be a whole new experience, so go get those tickets!

These shows are still 5 months away; do you have any plans in the meantime?

Yes, so many plans, and I really hate when artists say this, but I really can’t say too much yet!

I will say there will be lots more new music and lots more shows announced both in Ireland and further afield.

Did you ever anticipate you may get to this point in your career, growing up in Kingswood?

Kingswood and Tallaght played a huge part in me getting the record deal, and I truly believe that.

I’m so proud of where I am from, and I still live there.

I’m back and forth to the UK all the time, and honestly, life would probably be easier if I lived in London, but I’m staying put for as long as I can.

My area is such an inspiration for my music.

I come up with so many ideas for songs while walking my dogs in the park.

It’s my happy place, no doubt.