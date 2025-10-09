Delight for Commercials after securing camogie c’ship crown

COMMERCIALS GAA have won the Junior Three Camogie Championship after emerging victorious in the final against Kilmacud Crokes last Sunday morning after a close game in Abbottstown.

The game against Crokes was by far Commercials toughest of the championship. After establishing a lead in the first half courtesy of two goals, they would then allow Crokes back into the game scoring two goals of their own.

Now left to fend off the waves of pressure coming from the Crokes offensive, Commercials were successful in holding onto the lead and securing themselves victory in the match.

As alluded to by Commercials coach Martin Clohessy in an interview after the game, the side normally averaged around between 18-24 scores in their other matches played throughout the championship however they were kept to nine scores and a narrow three point win in the final with the result being 2-09 to 2-06 in their favour.

Commercials came through what was a hazardous game full of adversity which pleased their management team who were delighted that their side was able to weather the storm of Crokes and able to keep composure even when the game was not going in their favour, one of the only times that they have not had their own way this season.

“When Crokes got the goals I thought we responded very well. After they got a goal we would respond with a score and so on.”

Commercials have performed superbly throughout the season suffering just one defeat across all competitions which was to St Vincents in the league.

Undefeated throughout the championship campaign they have relied on stellar performances from all of their squad in achieving their accomplishments.

Aoife Doyle has been an immense presence in the backline, captain of the team and formerly a forward she has been brilliant throughout the campaign and even won player of the match in the final against Crokes.

Roisin Doyle at half back has also been a pivotal member of the team as has Davina Strumble, Orla Keane and Grace Hughes. Eirinn Caverly and Aoibheann Coughlin have played a pivotal role as scorers for the side, forming part of the attacking forward line along with Ruby Treacy.

Coach Martin Clohessy remains optimistic about the future, confident that the club can continue to produce high grade players using Ella O Loughlin as a prime example.

Arriving from the club’s underage setup, O Loughlin has gone from being a rotation player at the start of the year to being an integral part of the starting line up by the time that the championship rolled around and is perhaps the best example of consistency and effort being rewarded within the side.

On jumping up to the Junior 2 Championship next year he remains optimistic.

“It will certainly be a higher standard against higher grade opposition, faster and tougher and more commitment and effort will be expected from the girls as a result of that.

In saying that, I think the performances this year have shown that we are able to compete at that level.”