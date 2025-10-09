Boden topple All-Ireland champions

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s defeated the reigning All Ireland Champions in the All Ireland Senior 1 Football Championship semi-final in Parnell Park last Sunday.

After a thrilling game, Boden would get the victory thanks to a slender two point margin.

Cuala world initially put their stamp on the game in the opening half following a second minute point from Niall O’Callaghan which was followed shortly after by another score from Charlie McMorrow.

Though Boden would equalise with a two pointed score through Ryan Basquel Cuala continued to prevail with the O’Callaghan brothers both getting themselves on the scoresheet before Con O’Callaghan preformed a brilliant interception, passing the ball into Conor O’Brien who scored the opening goal of the game in the tenth minute.

Now seven points down St Enda’s had their backs against the wall, however they would slowly gain ground in the midfield and James Madden, Ryan O’Dwyer, Daire Sweeney and Colm Basquel all played a part in reducing their deficit to just a single score by the 18th minute.

St Enda’s found themselves unable to get their noses in front throughout the first half and Cuala would extend upon their lead again, building it back up to six points by half time. The scoreline read 1-14 to 0-11 at the interval.

While St Enda’s impressed on the restart with Daire Sweeney and Ross McGarry getting involved in the scoring the brilliance of Con O’Callaghan would stop them from taking total control as he scored three points at the other end of the pitch for Cuala.

Boden appeared to be offered a lifeline in the 40th minute as Colm Basquel finished off a well worked move to leave just three points separating the teams.

Any momentum that the goal generated however was quickly vanquished as All Star Nominee Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne bundled home an attempt at the other end scoring Cuala’s second goal of the game.

Cuala looked well set for a victory here as they were seven points ahead by the 55th minute however late drama would ensue that Boden would be the ones to emerge victorious on the day.

Daire Sweeney kept Enda’s in the game with a couple of fisted scores before really upping the ante with a brilliant goal that left Cuala keeper Darragh O’Dowd with no chance. This brought the margin to just four points between the teams and Ross McGarry and Calum O’Dwyer would bring that down further to just two points immediately after.

O’Dwyer would play a pivotal part in the conclusion of the match as a mazy run unlocked the Cuala defence and allowed him to play the ball into none other than Daire Sweeney who scored home his second of the day and took Boden two points in front of Cuala, the only time they actually led the contest throughout the match.

Now through to the final Boden will prepare for a match against Na Fianna who narrowly defeated Kilmacud Crokes in their own semi-final that same day.