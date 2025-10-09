Family concerned for the welfare of missing Paul (59)

Paul McGuirk (59) has been reported missing from Tallaght since Wednesday, October 8. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Paul McGuirk, who was reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Wednesday, October 8.

Paul was last seen on the Belgard Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday 17th September 2025 at approximately 12noon.

Paul is described as being approximately 5 feet and 6 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Paul was wearing a black tracksuit and a navy cap.

Gardaí and Paul’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.