Search
Family concerned for the welfare of missing Paul (59)
Paul McGuirk (59) has been reported missing from Tallaght since Wednesday, October 8. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Family concerned for the welfare of missing Paul (59)

Echo StaffOctober 9, 2025 3:35 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Paul McGuirk, who was reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Wednesday, October 8.

Paul was last seen on the Belgard Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday 17th September 2025 at approximately 12noon.

Paul is described as being approximately 5 feet and 6 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Paul was wearing a black tracksuit and a navy cap.

Gardaí and Paul’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More


3,000 homes without power as Storm Amy hits South Dublin

Latest

Over 3,000 residents in Clondalkin have been left without power as Storm Amy continues to rage across the country. A yellow wind...

Jim Gavin withdraws from presidential election

Latest

JIM Gavin has sensationally withdrawn from the presidential election with over two weeks left before polling day. The former Dublin football manager...

Infant dies following fatal road traffic accident in Jobstown

Latest

AN INFANT boy has tragically died following a fatal road traffic incident outside a house in Tallaght this afternoon. Emergency services including...

This weeks front pages – October 9, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST