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Delight for Dubs minors who lift Leinster crown
Dublin minor girls were crowned provincial champions after they beat Meath

Delight for Dubs minors who lift Leinster crown

Michael HowleyApril 30, 2026 10:16 am

THE Dublin LGFA Minor Team have been crowned provincial champions after an emphatic 4-17 to 2-10 victory over Meath in Kinnegad last weekend.

There were several players from local clubs playing in the game with Thomas Davis duo Sadhbh and Keeva O’Donovan in the starting line up along with Orlaith Kehoe from St Jude’s.

Eva Collis of Lucan Sarsfields and Layla Abkary of St Finian’s Newcastle also made appearances in the game coming off the bench.

The contest was starkly different from when the two sides met in the opening round of the championship.

On that occasion there was only a single point separating the sides at the final whistle.

The early stages of the game saw both sides bring intensity to the match with the score remaining level as the teams traded points.

While Meath would get the first goal of the game, Dublin would soon begin to pull away with goals of their own before the end of the first quarter thanks to goals from Aine Mulligan and Phoebe Macken less than a minute apart from each other.

This quick double strike seemed to be enough to generate some serious momentum for Dublin who began to take control of the game from there.

Their goalscoring would continue before halftime with Macken burying a penalty to bring the halftime score to 3-07 to 1-04.

The two teams traded points at the start of the second half as Meath struck with a goal of their own in the 43rd minute which brought the deficit back down to nine points.

Dublin did not entertain any thoughts of a comeback however with Laoise Murtagh firing past Meath keeper Jane Deignan to secure their fourth goal of the game and allow them to close out the remainder of the second half in relative comfort, winning a provincial crown in the process. Their second in a row.

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