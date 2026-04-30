Delight for Clon’ in Paul Cusack decider

Ruby Collier takes possession for Clondalkin during the final against Birr Photo by Sharon Flanagan

CLONDALKIN Rugby Women’s side finished their season on a historic high, securing the Paul Cusack Plate after a nail-biting battle against a powerful Birr RFC side.

The match started strongly for Clondalkin.

Louise Dixon led from the front, opening the scoring with an early try and quickly adding a second. With Aoife O’Reilly’s clinical conversion, Clondalkin surged to a 12-0 lead.

The momentum continued as Amelie Cree crossed the line following a perfectly timed offload from Dixon. Another O’Reilly conversion saw Clondalkin head into the break with a commanding 19-0 lead, thanks to a defensive line that refused to break under Birr’s heavy carries.

However, the second half told a different story. A determined Birr side fought back with three tries, bringing the score to a tense 19-17.

The final minutes were a true test of grit; Clondalkin were forced to defend deep inside their own 22, fighting tooth and nail to repel wave after wave of Birr attacks until the final whistle.

Though missing the injured Shona Byrne at 10 —whose contributions were vital in reaching the final—the squad showed incredible depth.

The victory was built on standout individual performances. Ciara Meenagh was named Player of the Match for a masterful display at 10, controlling the game with phenomenal tactical kicking and a sensational length-of-the-pitch chase.

Up front, prop Becky Nolan stunned onlookers with her defensive power, while Ruby Collier’s ability to create space and Beth Roche’s high-tempo service off the rucks kept the attack moving. Niamh Coughlan again proved to be an unstoppable force in the carry.

This silverware is a fitting testament to the leadership of Ciaran O’Connor at head coach.

The team owe much of this season’s success to his excellent coaching and dedication; he has been a driving force behind the team’s development and his presence on the sidelines will be deeply missed.

The day was made even more special as the pennant was presented to Gael Stowe, a former Clondalkin Women’s player and the club’s incoming President for the 2026-2027 season.

Clondalkin RFC is immensely proud of this team, and this victory offers a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come next season.