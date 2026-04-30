Tallaght Rugby Club success in youth section

TALLAGHT Rugby Club have seen great success with their youth section in recent weeks, particularly with their U13 side who emerged victorious at a Blitz hosted by Old Belvedere.

The side played three games against established blue blood rugby clubs such as Malahide, Old Belvo and Terenure.

Tallaght won all three games with the scorelines of 35-0 against Malahide, 19-5 against Old Belvo and 19-0 against Terenure, conceding just one try across the three matches.

The results reflect the growth that has gone on within the club at underage level in recent years.

The club has faced challenges in the past in recruiting members in what is certainly a GAA or football stronghold though now seems to have achieved some real momentum in gathering talent for an expansive youth section.

The club possesses teams at U16, U15 and U13 level with a whole wave of even younger talent coming up behind them.

The team is sponsored by Cullen Contracting and Fencing.

Tallaght themselves plan to host their own blitz this summer which will be among the first of its kind to be held within the Tallaght area.

A Rugby 7s tournament, it is targeted to be held on the 7th of June with reportedly a multitude of clubs interested in competing with plans for it to be held in Dodder Valley Park.

There are also a number of other events on the horizon for the club with the AGM set to be held at 8pm in the Old Mill on the 27th of May with the player presentation night happening a few days prior at the same venue on the 23rd.

The club has enjoyed a great relationship with Leinster Rugby with community officers Glenn Predy and Jack Nelson playing a big role in helping to promote Rugby throughout D24.

The club are also always looking for new volunteers with a particular emphasis on a coach for the U16 side going forward. Interested parties should contact Tom Hall at 089 608 5537.