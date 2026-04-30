Tallaght athletes in good form in competitions

Members of Tallaght Athletic Club at the London Marathon at the weekend

TALLAGHT athletes proved to be in good form at various competitions last weekend with several performing very well.

At the National Road Relay Championships in Raheny, Sean McCabe (2-mile leg), Stephen Worth (1 mile leg) Tomas Fitzpatrick (3-mile leg) and Adam Lawlor (2-mile leg), produced a combined time of 43:59.

Elsewhere, several senior members competed in the London Marathon where Gerry Schley crossed the line in 3:16, Barry Cullen, 3:21, Gerry Dore 3:22, Garrett O’Keeffe 3:22.08, Paul Murphy 3:43 and John Stokes 4:29.

The juvenile club members also fared very well at the Dublin juvenile U10-U16 T&F league in Irishtown with several securing vital points in their quest for league honours.

Arianna Adeyemo Concannon secured 5 points when 2nd overall in the U13 600m, while Yusra Lawal picked up 4 points for 3rd after jumping 4.41m in the U15 long jump with Olivia McDermott finishing 4th (4.28m) for 3 points in the same event.

In the U16 contests, Lily Cowap secured top points in the high jump with a clearance of 1.50m, and Mason Mitchell secured top points in the long jump with a leap of 5.78m, and 5 points for 2nd place in the 400m with a time of 56.33, and Sofia Leitnerova picked up points in both the long jump (4.19m) and high jump (1.25m).

Others who competed in the league included, Caoimhe Fitzpatrick U11 600m (2:14.33), and at in the U12 division, Aleksandra Kocmajer Wozniak recorded a time of 2:06.48 in the 600m and Kym Flanagan 2:08.84 and she threw 3.92m in the shotput.

In the U13 600m contests Oscar Kavanagh recorded a time of 2:17.29 and Mollie Fitzpatrick 2:30.83, while Emma O’Connor recorded a time of 1:16.70 in her U14 400m.

A.J, Carney and Harlan Hallow recorded times of 5:35.91 and 6:01.33 respectively in the U14 1500m, while Jack Niland threw 13.06m in the javelin and 7.39m in the shotput.

Lilla Fabia recorded a time of 1:04.66 in her U15 400m, Mia O’Keeffe (1:10.31) and jumped 3.95m in the long jump, and Poppy Mooney, Olivia McDermott, and Oisin Kavanagh recorded times of, 1:10.72, 1:10.77, and 1:04.91 in their U15 400m contests.

Lily Cowap recorded a time of 1:09.62 in the U16 400m, and Hugo Lopez Gallego 4:44.98 in his U16 1500m.

At the Penn Relays meet in America, Sean Aigboboh posted a personal best time of 10.27 seconds for the 100m when competing for the University of Houston, Texas.