Donore pick up medals at Road Relays

IT HAS been a busy week for Donore Harriers who had multiple athletes compete at the National Road Relay Championships in Raheny.

13 teams were entered across all categories with three team medals secured.

The Mens 35 team composed of Aidan O’Rourke, John Travers and Eoin Durkan won Gold while the Men’s Senior team of Louis O’Loughlin, Adam Nason, Gavin Curtin and John Travers earned a silver medal.

The Women’s 50 team of Cliodhna Carthy, Julia Hackett and Florence Curley managed a bronze medal. The club was also very close to finishing on podium spots for the Women’s 35 Masters and the M50 Masters.

The team’s were a mix of regulars and new faces with some doing the relay for the first time.

The hero of the day was John Travers who did the two mile M35 leg and the two mile leg of the Senior’s winning a gold and silver in the process.

Rob Dunne doubled up too in the Senior and Masters division. Louis O’Loughlin and Gavin Curtin impressed with their performances also.

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